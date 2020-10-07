Mayor uses city vehicles, security for family transport, raises council eyebrows

Godwin's request seeks to know under whose authority Freeman-Wilson's former Yukon XL is operating, and if the vehicle has police plates, email records show. He also requested GPS records of said vehicle and a list of Gary employees, including reserve officers, who have driven the Yukon XL since Jan. 1.

"Are relevant personnel who’ve operated the vehicle prepared to submit sworn affidavits that they have not driven the vehicle for purposes beyond your immediate and direct and singular function as Mayor of the city?" Godwin asked.

Godwin said if the information is not furnished before the Oct. 20 council meeting, he will ask the council to open an investigation and subpoena the records.

McCain said he informed Godwin the mayor is required to furnish information if the request comes from the city's legislative body as a whole, but that Godwin, as a lone member, can't expect the records "to be turned over on a dime."

"This is a lot of info to get in two weeks. Some of that info he's not entitled to receive. If a judge sees differently, that's fine, and I will comply with a court order. It's my responsibility that we follow the law and we also make sure we aren't jeopardizing security and safety because of a political motive," McCain said.