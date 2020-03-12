McDermott issues executive order limiting large events, creates COVID-19 task force

McDermott also assembled a Hammond COVID-19 Task Force of city officials led by Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon.

The executive order tasks the group — composed of most of the city's department heads — with creating a community emergency operations plan that will create a preparedness and implementation strategy plan if coronavirus spreads to Hammond.

"All Hammond event venues hosting events where more than 250 people will be in attendance will be closed until further notice,” McDermott said. “This will directly impact the Hammond Sportsplex and may impact other venues such as the Jean Shepherd Center, the Hammond Civic Center, the Lost Marsh Golf Course, the Wolf Lake Pavilion and Pulaski Park Senior Center.”

McDermott said the city will keep the public updated on closures of public facilities and City Hall will remain open along with all city departments and services.

Smith said Hammond Fire Department is in contact with the CDC and all three hospitals the department transports individuals to. He said all hospitals have designated areas to take someone who may be potentially infected with coronavirus.

Taillon attended the District 1 COVID-19 Summit and saw a need for Hammond officials to take action.

