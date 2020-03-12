McDermott issues executive order limiting large events, creates COVID-19 task force

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott issued an executive order Thursday strongly discouraging large events in the city and assembled a task force to prepare for possibly entry of the novel coronavirus into the city.
McDermott read the executive order in a video news conference Thursday evening, which he said closely mirrors the executive order issued earlier Thursday by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Both orders limit large gatherings to no more than 250 people.
“I apologize for the late evening intrusion into your life but this is important issue happening as we speak and there’s community events taking place that should not be occurring,” McDermott said before reading the document.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement that community-based interventions such as school dismissals, event cancellations, social distancing and creating employee plans to work remotely will slow the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order included everyday prevention measures such as thoroughly washing hands, staying home if sick and covering coughs and sneezes.
“I strongly recommend that our residents take these precautions seriously and implement them as a part of our daily lives. This is a way each person can play their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19," McDermott said. "Organizations in Hammond and Northwest Indiana are strongly discouraged in hosting large events until the threat has passed."
McDermott also assembled a Hammond COVID-19 Task Force of city officials led by Hammond Chief of Staff Phil Taillon.
The executive order tasks the group — composed of most of the city's department heads — with creating a community emergency operations plan that will create a preparedness and implementation strategy plan if coronavirus spreads to Hammond.
"All Hammond event venues hosting events where more than 250 people will be in attendance will be closed until further notice,” McDermott said. “This will directly impact the Hammond Sportsplex and may impact other venues such as the Jean Shepherd Center, the Hammond Civic Center, the Lost Marsh Golf Course, the Wolf Lake Pavilion and Pulaski Park Senior Center.”
McDermott said the city will keep the public updated on closures of public facilities and City Hall will remain open along with all city departments and services.
Smith said Hammond Fire Department is in contact with the CDC and all three hospitals the department transports individuals to. He said all hospitals have designated areas to take someone who may be potentially infected with coronavirus.
Taillon attended the District 1 COVID-19 Summit and saw a need for Hammond officials to take action.
“We knew we needed to put together a task force to talk about emergency and preparation plans and come up with strategies to limit COVID-19 from spreading further,” Taillon said.
Schools remain open
The School City of Hammond is not taking action at this time to close schools.
Superintendent Scott Miller said the district is modifying cleaning procedures and following along for updates from local health officials and the CDC — none of which, he said, are recommending school closures at this time.
Miller said closing schools now is a difficult decision to make given no positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Northwest Indiana.
The school city is taking measures, though, to prepare meal and technology plans should the district need to suspend in-class instruction.
The district could rely on eLearning and has moved 1,000 Chromebooks into a centralized location for distribution to families with no at-home computer access should those resources be needed, the superintendent said.
The school city did debunk a COVID-19 rumor Thursday, sharing that a photo of Clark Middle-High School circulating on social media with claims of a confirmed coronavirus case were false.
Miller said he is communicating regularly with area superintendents to share ideas and the school city is prepared to comply with the mayor’s 250 person gathering restrictions.
No classrooms in the school city are large enough to house 250 students and no lunch services supply more than 250 students at a time.
“We’re are trying to do everything we can on the front side of this to keep our students health and safe,” Miller said.
Staff writer Carley Lanich contributed to this report.
ICYMI: Cal City man died after falling from, being run over by same vehicle
A 20-year-old man died Monday after falling out of and then being run over by the same vehicle near the Wentworth Woods Forest Preserve, autho…