Medical examiner IDs Region man fatally shot by police

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Officials identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.
That man was Darius Washington, 24, of Calumet City, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.
Washington was fatally shot by Chicago Heights police after allegedly firing a handgun at officers who were responding to a narcotics report, the department told The Times.
Chicago Heights police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue. There, officers saw several people standing near a dark SUV, Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said.
A group of four, which included Washington, then ran away from the SUV, toward Portland Avenue, prompting police to call additional officers to the area, Rogers said.
Washington stopped running in a field north of the 1600 block of Portland Avenue. Officers saw he was armed with a handgun and verbally commanded him to drop the weapon, Rogers said.
Washington then shot at officers, who returned fire, Rogers said. Washington was later transported to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights. He was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The medical examiner's office said Washington sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
An investigation into the shooting was underway by the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force.
Rogers said the Chicago Heights Police Department is "dedicated to the safety and protection of the citizens in Chicago Heights and holds its officers to the highest standards of law enforcement professionalism."
