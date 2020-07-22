Medical examiner IDs Region man fatally shot by police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO HEIGHTS — Officials identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

That man was Darius Washington, 24, of Calumet City, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday.

Washington was fatally shot by Chicago Heights police after allegedly firing a handgun at officers who were responding to a narcotics report, the department told The Times.

Chicago Heights police responded about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue. There, officers saw several people standing near a dark SUV, Chicago Heights Police Chief Thomas Rogers said.

A group of four, which included Washington, then ran away from the SUV, toward Portland Avenue, prompting police to call additional officers to the area, Rogers said.

Washington stopped running in a field north of the 1600 block of Portland Avenue. Officers saw he was armed with a handgun and verbally commanded him to drop the weapon, Rogers said.

Washington then shot at officers, who returned fire, Rogers said. Washington was later transported to Franciscan Health Chicago Heights. He was pronounced dead about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The medical examiner's office said Washington sustained multiple gunshot wounds.