Medical helicopter responding to crash on U.S. 41
breaking urgent

Medical helicopter responding to crash on U.S. 41

Medical Helicopter FILE PHOTO

The Times file photo shows a medical helicopter responding to a crash with serious injuries. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

MOROCCO — A medical helicopter responded to a crash on U.S. 41 Tuesday afternoon. 

Around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a wreck at U.S. 41 and County Road 400 North in Morocco, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash involved a semi-trailer and an SUV in the southbound lanes, police said. 

Authorities confirmed a medical helicopter was called to respond to the scene, however it is currently unknown how many people were injured. 

The Newton County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid the area and the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at County Road 400 North have been temporarily shut down. 

Further details on the crash were not immediately available. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

