Medical helicopter responding to crash on U.S. 41

MOROCCO — A medical helicopter responded to a crash on U.S. 41 Tuesday afternoon.
Around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a wreck at U.S. 41 and County Road 400 North in Morocco, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
The crash involved a semi-trailer and an SUV in the southbound lanes, police said.
Authorities confirmed a medical helicopter was called to respond to the scene, however it is currently unknown how many people were injured.
The Newton County Sheriff's Office advised drivers to avoid the area and the southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at County Road 400 North have been temporarily shut down.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.
Check back at nwi.com for updates.
