MERRILLVILLE — A medical training center and a dance studio have eyes on locating in Merrillville.
Ross Education has plans to open a medical training center at 500 W. 81st Ave., and Brianna Hairlson is seeking approval to operate a dance studio at 7891 Broadway.
The Board of Zoning Appeals recently gave favorable recommendations for special exceptions sought for the separate projects. The requests now head to the Town Council, which could give final approval as early as Tuesday.
Chileshe Mulenga, of Ross Education, said the organization will occupy a 1,320-square-foot space, and it will offer classes for its medical assistant program.
There is a maximum of 20 students in each class, and the program lasts 36 weeks, Mulenga said.
During that time, students will participate in lectures, labs and on-the-job training to gain the skills to "become valuable members of a medical team," he said.
Following completion of the program, graduates will be able to obtain entry level positions at clinics, hospitals and other medical facilities.
If graduates choose to continue their education, there are opportunities to earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees through online courses offered by Ross.
“All of our programs are accredited,” Mulenga said.
Ross started in 1969, he said. It has 43 locations, and 6 of those are in Indiana, he said.
You have free articles remaining.
At the proposed dance studio, Hairlson will offer a variety of classes for people of all ages. That includes ballet, tap and jazz. She also will have programs for new and expectant mothers as well as a hip hop dance class for boys.
Hairlson also plans to partner with the Merrillville Community School Corp. to teach dance to children.
“It’s really refreshing to have someone come and give back to the community,” BZA member John Minchuk said.
Hairlson’s love for dance started as a child while growing up in Merrillville. She said she helped choreograph dances in her elementary school choir classes.
Hairlson also studied dance while she attended Howard University.
“I have the experience,” she said, “I love children.”
A nearby resident expressed concerns about loitering, littering and noise issues caused by previous businesses in that area.
Hairlson said her studio “is not just a place to learn dance, but to learn life,” and her intent is to build a community there.
Town officials believe Hairlson has a solid plan to run a successful dance studio while being a good neighbor, but the BZA included a condition to review the matter in six months to ensure there have been no major issues there.