Meet these students from Merrillville High School who became certified nursing assistants

She completed the program in the first part of her junior year and put her new certification to use in April 2020 when she started working for an assisted living facility.

"It's just like being at home taking care of the people you care about," she said.

McGee, who will study biology at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in the fall with hopes to eventually become a surgeon, said she recommends the CNA program to anyone who thinks they are interested in nursing or the medical field. Not only does it offer certification and job opportunities, but she said it teaches skills and that could apply to other roles in the medical field.

For Harris, becoming a CNA is not only the first step of her medical career, but an opportunity to better respect and relate to future colleagues. Even when she is a registered nurse or eventually a trauma surgeon, she will understand what the CNAs are doing.

She said she always tries to treat her patients how she would want to be treated. If she wants to brush her teeth and wash her face every day when she wakes up, she wants them to be able to do the same.