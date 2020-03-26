You are the owner of this article.
Meijer donates $65,000 among local United Ways for COVID-19 relief funds
 John J. Watkins, The Times

A major Midwest grocery chain has distributed thousands among local United Way organizations to boost their coronavirus relief funds.

Meijer donated a total of $4 million to United Way which will be distributed to the 99 United Way area agencies that Meijer supports through the Midwest including agencies in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

A total of $26,000 was given to Lake Area United Way. Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way said it was the first corporation to donate to its coronavirus recovery fund.

“We’ve got some corporations in play, but Meijer has stepped up and got funds out to the community immediately which is extremely important at this time,” Daugherty said. “We are thrilled. Meijer is paving the way already and we have needs.”

Daugherty said Lake Area United Way has identified major needs in the community through the online database resourceroundup.com, which is a hub of resources for residents. She said the top requested need is for food assistance.

“It’s the No. 1 searched category right now,” Daugherty said. 

United Way of Porter County also received $26,000, CEO and President Kim Olesker said. Olesker said there are several community partners in need such as Meals on Wheels and other food-centric agencies.

“We are teaming up with the Porter County Community Foundation to identify and fund partner agencies who have the biggest needs,” she said.

United Way of LaPorte County was awarded $13,000, Executive Director Kris Pate said.

“Meijer has been a great partner,” Pate said. “The funds will help with our four key impact needs which are food, medical, housing and child care.”

How response to COVID-19 progressed in the Region

