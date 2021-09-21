Members of historic church destroyed by fire turn to task of rebuilding

BEECHER — Members of a historic church destroyed by fire over the weekend have been heartened by the outpouring of support for their efforts to rebuild, an official said.

"We've heard comments (like), 'I drive by the church in the morning, it gives me a sense of peace and helps me go on with my day,'" St. Paul's Lutheran Church treasurer Joan Karczewski said Tuesday.

The church, which was founded in 1865 and whose building dated back to the 1870s according to various reports, burned down on Sunday during an Oktoberfest celebration.

Dozens of fire departments, including several from Indiana, responded to the blaze. ABC7 Chicago reported one firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion and three more were treated at the scene.

Karczewski said two funds have been set up to accept donations for rebuilding the church. One is at First Community Bank & Trust, which has branches in Beecher and Peotone; checks may be dropped off at either location.

Lutheran Church Charities also has an option to donate online at: https://www.lutheranchurchcharities.org/ministries-in-need.html.