Memorial destroyed by vehicle driving recklessly in park, police say

HOBART — A memorial was destroyed after a vehicle struck several light posts in a park causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, police said.

At 1:40 a.m. Saturday, a vehicle was caught on surveillance cameras driving on sidewalks along the Lake George lakefront in the area of Festival Park in downtown Hobart, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

A gray or black vehicle was seen also driving into light posts, knocking them down. One of the destroyed light posts was a memorial for a deceased person and the other post commemorated the Hobart Kiwanis.

The vehicle caused several thousand dollars' worth of damage, Gonzales said.

Police also found debris from the vehicle, which was likely a 2001 to 2003 Ford Taurus from what was seen on surveillance footage. Due to the lighting of the video, police were unable to determine the color of the vehicle. The debris may be from the driver’s side taillight lens cover.

“It is important to the Hobart Police Department that we attempt to ID the suspect(s) in order to receive compensation to repair these light posts, so that these memorials can be restored to their original condition, so they can represent who and what they were intended to memorialize,” Gonzales said.