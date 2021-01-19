 Skip to main content
Men attacked, robbed woman as she was leaving Region store, police say
Men attacked, robbed woman as she was leaving Region store, police say

Gary Police Stock File

At 7:24 p.m. police were called to a shots fired report in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary, said Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady. 

 The Times

GARY — A 28-year-old Portage woman told police two men attacked and robbed her as she was leaving a liquor store Thursday.

Officers met with the woman about 5:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of C&M Package Liquors, 4595 Broadway. She was exiting the store when the men approached and attacked her, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told police she was first approached by a black male in an orange hooded sweatshirt, who grabbed her and put her in a headlock, Westerfield said.

Shortly afterward, another black male in a yellow hooded sweatshirt came up to her. It was at that point that both suspects began striking her.

The woman said she fought back but was unable to prevent the assailants from taking her phone and keys before fleeing the area.

She denied medical treatment and was able to get back into her car with help from officers, Westerfield said.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Gary police Detective Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210.

