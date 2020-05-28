You are the owner of this article.
Mental health issues up amid coronavirus outbreak, FSSA chief says
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is experiencing more substance use disorders and other mental health issues amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state's human services chief said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 21 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday as Indianapolis' mayor announced that the state capital would begin lifting more of its coronavirus restrictions starting Friday.

Indiana experienced its highest monthly dispensation of the opioid antidote naloxone in April, with1,306 uses, Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration said during a state news briefing.

“We've never seen naloxone distribution like this before,” Sullivan said.

Year to date, nearly 1.5% of all emergency medical runs involve administration of naloxone, or Narcan, compared with less than 1% for the same period last year, she said.

The state announced last week it will use nearly $1 million in federal funds to pay for the distribution of naloxone to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses. The money was made available by a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Naloxone is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose. It blocks the toxic effects of the overdose and is often the difference between a patient living and dying.

During the first few weeks of May, 211 local service operators took 57 domestic violence calls, 14 suicide or homicide calls, and made 732 referrals to mental health providers, Sullivan said. Domestic violence hotlines and 911 operators have recorded extraordinary increases in calls across the state, she said.

“Please keep calling. We are here,” Sullivan said.

