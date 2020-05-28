Mental health issues up amid coronavirus outbreak, FSSA chief says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is experiencing more substance use disorders and other mental health issues amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state's human services chief said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 21 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, state health officials said Wednesday as Indianapolis' mayor announced that the state capital would begin lifting more of its coronavirus restrictions starting Friday.

Indiana experienced its highest monthly dispensation of the opioid antidote naloxone in April, with1,306 uses, Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Family and Social Services Administration said during a state news briefing.

“We've never seen naloxone distribution like this before,” Sullivan said.

Year to date, nearly 1.5% of all emergency medical runs involve administration of naloxone, or Narcan, compared with less than 1% for the same period last year, she said.

The state announced last week it will use nearly $1 million in federal funds to pay for the distribution of naloxone to first responders, families, friends and others who are likely to be the first on the scene if someone overdoses. The money was made available by a grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.