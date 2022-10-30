 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Merrillville adopts $46.5 million budget

  • 0
Merrillville adopts $46.5 million budget

Merrillville has adopted its 2023 spending plan

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — After some trimming, the Town Council has adopted its 2023 spending plan.

The council recently unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance associated with the total budget of $46.5 million.

When the budget was introduced at the end of September, Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial consultant, said the spending plan would need to be adjusted to a figure the town could sustain.

Since that meeting, about $500,000 was cut from the 2023 general fund, bringing that down to about $11.2 million, said Eric Cender, another town financial consultant from Cender|Dalton Municipal Advisors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The general fund is expected to receive more than $8.2 million through taxes, but the general fund also receives money through building permits and various licenses required in town, Hudson said.

People are also reading…

Cender said Merrillville also reduced the amount in the local option income tax fund designated for public safety. That dropped by about $600,000.

Cender said there are expenditures involving the Police Department that would have come from those dollars, but the town can use American Rescue Plan funding to cover them in 2023. He said the town’s American Rescue Plan budget is at about $5.8 million.

While reviewing the 2023 budget, Town Councilman Leonard White again asked whether Merrillville’s tax rate would increase for property owners next year.

In September, Hudson said the tax rate isn’t changing, but residents could pay more in property taxes if their assessed values increased.

Cender reiterated that statement when the council adopted the spending plan.

“Residents may have received increased assessed values on their homes, but the council has not made any decisions to increase tax rates,” he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Merrillville votes again to close Town Court

Merrillville votes again to close Town Court

For the second time in less than three years, the council adopted an ordinance that sets out to shutter the court. The council voted 4-3 Tuesday to approve the measure on second reading.

Merrillville budget gets initial OK

Merrillville budget gets initial OK

The general fund is expected to receive more than $8.2 million through taxes alone, but it also receives money through building permits and various licenses required in town.

Merrillville construction pace brisk

Merrillville construction pace brisk

Crow Holdings is pursuing the $225 million project that calls for five speculative buildings that will offer about 2.3 million square feet of space in total on 196 acres of land.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Seoul Halloween stampede: at least 151 dead, 82 injured

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts