MERRILLVILLE — Local attorney Kelly White Gibson defeated two fellow Democrats to win the party's nomination for town clerk-treasurer.
Gibson, 51, beat Town Councilwoman Crissy Barron, 53, and Andrew Sylwestrowicz, 78, a former town councilman.
"I am happy and excited. I worked really, really hard," Gibson said.
Gibson, if she wins in the general election, will replace three-term Clerk-Treasurer Eugene Guernsey, a fellow Democrat, who earlier this year withdrew his name as a candidate in the primary.
Guernesy, 75, said his age was a factor in his decision.
No Republicans filed for the position in the primary.
Gibson works as an attorney at her own office in Merrillville.
"I'm definitely the most qualified when it comes to education," Gibson said.
The mother of five served as a precinct committeewoman. She is a Stanford University and Valparaiso Law School graduate.
Gibson said her legal background will serve her well if elected clerk-treasurer, including when the town has to make bond deals.
Gibson said if elected she will serve as a full-time clerk-treasurer.
"I plan on giving it as much time as needed to make it successful. I will be in office as much as possible. I can reshape my practice so I can be in the office full-time," Gibson said.
Gibson said her specialty is municipal representation which runs the gamut from labor laws to worker's compensation.
"Will I be in court? No I will not. The type of law I practice doesn't mean I have to be in court," Gibson said.
