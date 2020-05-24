Merrillville closes in on naming new chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council appears ready to select Merrillville's next police chief.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of Merrillville's Public Safety Committee, said a motion will be made during Tuesday's council session regarding the position.

This comes after the council recently had video interviews with the two internal candidates. The panel also had a closed executive session about the matter.

Councilwoman Marge Uzelac said “everything went professionally well” during the sessions but town officials can't yet provided details regarding who could succeed Police Chief Joseph Petruch, who is retiring at the end of June.

The council hasn't been the only panel to weigh in on the matter. Uzelac said Police Commission members participated in the recent executive session.

“We know what their thoughts are,” said Uzelac, chairwoman of the town's Personnel Policy and Employee Benefits Committee.

Some officials hoped to already have the next chief selected to provide more time for Petruch to help the person get acclimated to the position.

The selection process has been delayed for a variety of reasons involving COVID-19.