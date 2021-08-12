Merrillville Community School Corp. joins other Lake County districts requiring masks to start school year

MERRILLVILLE — As COVID-19 continues to rise in Lake County, Merrillville Community School Corp. is trying to maintain in-person learning for the entire 2021-2022 school year.

For the start of the school year, masks will be required, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday afternoon. The mandate aligns with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana Department of Health and the Lake County Health Department.

The first day of school will be Aug. 18.

Other school districts in the county which have started, or will start, the school year with required masks include the School City of Hammond, School City of East Chicago, Gary Community School Corp. and Lake Central School Corp.

Although staff, students and parents worked hard to provide the best virtual learning environment last year, the letter said it couldn't replace in-person instruction. The classroom experience is key to students' academic and social emotional success, it said.

While a safe environment in "foundational" to students' success, the district said it wanted to make a decision that is proactive at slowing the spread when appropriate, but not making requirements that aren't necessary.