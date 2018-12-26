MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council believes a residential area isn't an appropriate location for a kennel.
That's why it rejected a variance request sought by Rebecca Mendez and Justin Rodriguez so they could obtain a kennel license to care for, train and breed American bully dogs on their 73rd Avenue property.
Town code permits up to three animals at a residential location. Mendez and Rodriguez had about 20 American bully dogs living on their property when the variance request was first heard by the town's Board of Zoning Appeals last month.
That BZA recommended the Town Council approve the request and allow up to 25 animals on the parcel as long as the couple installed a privacy fence and there was a six-month review of the situation.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said there were a variety of factors that led to the council taking a different position and denying the petition.
“It's not the right place,” he said.
He believes kennels are more appropriate in areas with agricultural or industrial zoning classifications.
Hardaway indicated the council has denied other requests for kennels in residential areas, and it's important to be consistent with its decisions.
The council has given the couple six months to reduce the number of dogs living at the property to three.
Rodriguez said he and Mendez are heartbroken by the council's decision.
He said they moved to Merrillville early this year. While buying the property, they were told the land had zoning appropriate for all of the animals. They later were informed their residential classification only allowed for three animals there.
Rodriguez said he believes the council made an uninformed decision about the kennel proposal because his situation differs from past requests for kennels in residential areas in Merrillville.
Rodriguez said his property isn't in a subdivision in which homes are close together. He said his home sits on a 1.26-acre parcel that's largely surrounded by agricultural property.
Rodriguez said he has been involved with American bully dogs for about 12 years. He said the dogs are bred to be social and well-rounded companions.
“It really is a great breed,” Rodriguez said.
Some dogs from past litters have become comfort and therapy animals, Rodriguez said.
In addition to breeding, Rodriguez has shown dogs at events and trained them.
He said he and Mendez have started looking for new homes for many of the dogs living there. They also are considering selling their home and moving to a different community.