Merrillville firefighters team up with local school on read aloud project

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Fire Department and a local elementary school are teaming up to teach students and families the benefit of reading aloud and show how books can be read just about anywhere.

Iddings Elementary School is participating in the national “One School, One Book,” program this fall through its group reading of “Charlotte’s Web,” according to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp.

Merrillville firefighters created seven videos to kick off each week of reading featuring firefighters reading a chapter within the context of their own jobs.

“Being part of the community is very important to us and our department,” Capt. Phil Hasier said. “What better way than to engage kids, especially at a time when teachers are struggling to be creative with all the different challenges they faced over the last year or so. So why not help out in some small way when it comes to educating our children?”

In the release, Hasier credited Lt. Scott Molchan for the video idea, especially using different backgrounds in each one. Many people can read while sitting in a chair, but Molchan thought it would be special to throw in some of the settings and equipment unique to firefighting.