MERRILLVILLE — The town’s Planning and Building Department is growing.
The Town Council has hired Steven King as Merrillville’s engineering administrator.
King worked for the Indiana Department of Transportation for nearly a decade and has spent the last 22 years with Robinson Engineering.
Town Manager Bruce Spires said King will review plans submitted for developments and other construction projects proposed in Merrillville. King also will handle reviews of paving and road projects that will take place in town.
Spires said Merrillville had been contracting with Robinson Engineering for those services. With King joining the town, that work will be handled in-house, Spires said.
He said hiring King doesn’t mean Merrillville is terminating its relationship with Robinson. Spires said there are several ongoing projects for which the company is providing engineering services, and there could be other situations when assistance could be sought from Robinson.
Town officials said King’s familiarity with Merrillville made him stand out as a candidate for the engineering administrator position.
Through consulting work with Robinson Engineering, King has reviewed plans for a variety of road and bridge projects in town, Spires said.
King’s first day with Merrillville is July 22. His annual salary will be $76,000, Spires said.
King will start working with the town the same day as Patrick Reardon, Merrillville’s new town manager.
Spires is retiring in August.