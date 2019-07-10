MERRILLVILLE – The new town manager in Merrillville comes with strong experience in economic development.
The Town Council on Tuesday unanimously decided to hire Patrick Reardon to serve in the role.
Reardon plans to begin as town manager on July 22. He will receive an annual salary of $81,500, Councilman Shawn Pettit said.
Reardon said he worked for the city of Hammond for nearly 30 years in community and economic development. Since then, he has provided consulting services.
Reardon said he’s excited about the redevelopment prospects of the White Lodging property at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65 as well as the Century Plaza complex at U.S. 30 and Broadway.
Representatives from both properties have had initial discussions with town officials about massive multi-use developments that are possible for both sites.
Pettit said Reardon has a “wealth of knowledge” in economic development and vast experience in municipal government.
He said there are several vacant commercial buildings in Merrillville, and Reardon has the expertise to help bring in companies to fill them.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Pettit said.
Pettit said Reardon has some experience working with Merrillville officials while providing consulting services for a variety of recent economic development projects in town, including the multi-million dollar remodeling of the Bosak Motors dealership and the new Ped-Lite facility in the Heritage North planned unit development.
Following that experience, Reardon became aware of the town manager opening and decided to seek the position.
Council President Richard Hardaway said Merrillville received 60 applications for the town manager job. The Town Council narrowed that list down to six and conducted interviews.
“I think he’s going to do excellent,” Hardaway said.
He expects Reardon to “come in with great ideas” that will bring positive change to the community.
“He’s a great hire,” Hardaway said.
Although Merrillville leaders are excited about Reardon coming to Merrillville, Pettit said the situation is bittersweet because current Town Manager Bruce Spires soon will leave the municipality.
Spires, who is retiring in August, joined Merrillville in 1981. Most of his career with the town was spent with the Public Works Department. Spires ran that department for many years until he was named town manager in 2013.