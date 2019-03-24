MERRILLVILLE — The 73rd Avenue and Madison Street intersection could again be the focus of Community Development Block Grant funding.
The municipality's CDBG allocation for this year is expected to be more than $144,000, Town Council President Richard Hardaway said.
Last year, CDBG funding was designated for the demolition of the former Old Mill restaurant near 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.
No decisions have been made about how the town will use the money this year, and Merrillville must submit a proposal to the county by April.
Councilman Shawn Pettit suggested it could be spent on addressing the numerous blighted structures on the former Carriage House property, which is near the Old Mill site.
“I just throw that out for an idea,” Pettit said.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville continues to monitor the ownership of the Carriage House property and how it’s used.
The town acquired the Old Mill land with the assistance of county officials, and the municipality has expressed interest in obtaining the Carriage House parcels in the same manner.
“It's going up on a tax sale and we'll see the outcome of what happens on the tax sale,” Svetanoff said of the Carriage House property.
Town leaders have long been concerned with the condition of the land. It's been vacant for years and hasn't received much attention.
The council last heard a proposal for development at the site in 2017.
At that time, a person was interested in building a gas station there, but the council denied a special exception sought for that project. The panel indicated the proposed use wasn’t a good fit for that area.