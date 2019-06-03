MERRILLVILLE —The Merrillville Redevelopment Commission has finalized the creation of new tax increment financing district boundaries surrounding the former Radisson Hotel, Star Plaza Theatre and Twin Towers property at U.S. 30 and Interstate 65.
The new TIF area establishes an economic tool Merrillville could use to assist with development of the White Lodging property, town officials said.
White Lodging has created plans for The Farm at Crossroad Commons project, a $350 million multi-use development proposed for the site. It would feature a variety of amenities, including a meeting and events center as well as hotels and restaurants, if the project advances.
The Farm proposal hasn't yet gone before the Plan Commission for its review, and it hasn't been determined when that would happen.
As the municipality puts itself in a position to help with development of that site, the town is doing its part to bring a $7 million skilled nursing facility to more than 10 acres of property on 93rd Avenue east of Broadway.
Plans created by Long Term Care Investments VI call for the construction of five residential buildings there. Each of the them would have 12 beds, a dining area, beauty salon and spa.
Planning Director Sheila Shine said a community center also would be established to serve the entire campus.
The Long Term Care Investments VI project has received approval from the Plan Commission and Town Council. It is waiting on state approval before construction could begin. If that is received, groundbreaking could occur in the summer.
While the skilled nursing facility is closer to fruition, the town also has been supportive of a new Asian-Filipino restaurant with an attached small Asian specialty grocery store at 40 W. 80th Place.
Shine said the Tropical Islands restaurant would mainly serve Filipino food, but there would be a few common American choices available. Beer and wine also would be served there.
In addition to the 12 tables in the building, there would be some outdoor seating, Shine said.
The council granted a special exception allowing the restaurant to operate at the 80th Place location. The eatery could open in July.
The Redevelopment Commission also has authorized a facade rebate program for the renovation of a commercial property at 8605 Broadway.
The Meyers Glaros Group has plans to complete about $290,000 in improvements to the exterior of the facility.
That includes new windows, masonry improvements and landscaping.
Through the rebate program, the town would refund 15 percent of the cost of the exterior enhancements. The Meyers Glaros Group could earn another 10 percent if Merrillville contractors are used for the project.