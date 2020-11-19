Merrillville man charged in Monday's fatal crash at IUN

GARY — A Merrillville man has been arrested on accusations of fatally striking a Rensselaer man with a car Monday at Indiana University Northwest after fleeing Merrillville police, who were responding to a reported trespassing, police said.
Gregory E. Phillips, 29, is accused of causing the death of Jacob Moore, 29, who the Lake County coroner's office reported dead from blunt force trauma.
Phillips is charged with a felony count of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.
He was being held at Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Moore, who was a private contractor with Gary-based construction company Pangere Corp., was working on a renovation project in Marram Hall, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.
Phillips crashed on campus early Monday after fleeing from Merrillville police earlier that morning.
Merrillville police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to the 6700 block of Broadway. A complainant pointed Phillips out to officers, at which point he fled onto Broadway, narrowly avoiding crashing into another car, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.
Police tried to stop Phillips, but he continued to speed away while driving recklessly. At one point, he drove through a grassed area and steering the wrong direction on the road.
Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of East 45th-43rd Avenue and Broadway due to the possibility of causing a crash.
Merrillville police were not chasing Phillips when he drove onto campus, Nuses said.
Phillips crashed about 6 a.m. at the intersection of East 34th Avenue and Broadway, killing Moore, university police said.
A police report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which assisted with the investigation, shows the crash involved two vehicles.
IUPD-Northwest Chief Monte Davis thanked Merrillville and Gary police departments and the Lake County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in the investigation.
"Nothing could ever ease the pain this tragic incident has caused," Davis said in a written statement. "My heart and prayers go out to the Moore family and Pangere colleagues. I am confident that our judicial system will provide the justice and closure that the great Moore family deserves."
An initial court appearance had not been scheduled for Phillips as of Thursday afternoon.
Ahvon Hurt
Andrew Kreps
Anthony Marin
Anthony Pagano
Arniel Hernandez
Bonard Rodriguez
Brent Lynch
Brian Sheppard
Cara Broach
Cesar Guaran-Aguilar
Cheryl Stomp
Chloe Hamstra
Christopher Hedges
Chrystal Pena
Cole Albaugh
Cordell Thurman
Cristina Galka
Damon Moore
Daniel Banas
Daniel Jevyak
Daniel Rojas
Daniel Williams
David Darnell Trotter
David David
David Nicholas Tittle
Demetrius Green
Dennis Devon West
Donald Willitis
Edrick Sanchez Alicea
Eric Hunter
Ervin Green
Esmeralda Garcia
Fernando Barrera
Frank Quintero
Gabriel Michael Dawson
Gabrielle Kile
Graciliano Frasco
Hunter Cole Brennan
Jackie Barnack
Jaime Oseguera
James Kelly
Jared Herron
Jason Brown
Jason Cobb
Javyon George-Boatman
Jeremy Todd
Jessica Langel
Jesus Avila
Jesus Rosales
Joseph Berlanga
Joseph Boursaw
Juanika Gardner
Keena Kadisha Watts
Kimberley Sansone
Laniah Davis
Larry Buchanan
Lauren Zinmer
Lyndon Walker
Mariah Braboy
Marlon Carr
Martell Bailey
Marvin Glenn Jerro Sr.
Mateo Smalley
Matthew Haselberger
Matthew Wolwark
Michael Potter
Nathan Medanich
Nicholas Breier
Nicholas Welch
Patrick Borzenski
Rachel McKinney
Raejean Young
Ramon Sierra
Raushan Daugherty
Reiny Smith Johnson
Robert Allen Vacendak
Ryan Payne
Stephen Borowski
Stephen Washington
Tahj Baker-Lucas
Terrell Willis
Tessa Paige Baumgartner
Thomas Bales
Yarithza Valencia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!