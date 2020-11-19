Merrillville man charged in Monday's fatal crash at IUN

GARY — A Merrillville man has been arrested on accusations of fatally striking a Rensselaer man with a car Monday at Indiana University Northwest after fleeing Merrillville police, who were responding to a reported trespassing, police said.

Gregory E. Phillips, 29, is accused of causing the death of Jacob Moore, 29, who the Lake County coroner's office reported dead from blunt force trauma.

Phillips is charged with a felony count of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.

He was being held at Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Moore, who was a private contractor with Gary-based construction company Pangere Corp., was working on a renovation project in Marram Hall, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.

Phillips crashed on campus early Monday after fleeing from Merrillville police earlier that morning.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to the 6700 block of Broadway. A complainant pointed Phillips out to officers, at which point he fled onto Broadway, narrowly avoiding crashing into another car, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.