 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville man charged in Monday's fatal crash at IUN
breaking urgent

Merrillville man charged in Monday's fatal crash at IUN

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

GARY — A Merrillville man has been arrested on accusations of fatally striking a Rensselaer man with a car Monday at Indiana University Northwest after fleeing Merrillville police, who were responding to a reported trespassing, police said.

Gregory E. Phillips, 29, is accused of causing the death of Jacob Moore, 29, who the Lake County coroner's office reported dead from blunt force trauma.

Phillips is charged with a felony count of reckless homicide and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.

He was being held at Lake County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Moore, who was a private contractor with Gary-based construction company Pangere Corp., was working on a renovation project in Marram Hall, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said.

Phillips crashed on campus early Monday after fleeing from Merrillville police earlier that morning.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 5:50 a.m. to the 6700 block of Broadway. A complainant pointed Phillips out to officers, at which point he fled onto Broadway, narrowly avoiding crashing into another car, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Police tried to stop Phillips, but he continued to speed away while driving recklessly. At one point, he drove through a grassed area and steering the wrong direction on the road.

Officers terminated the pursuit in the area of East 45th-43rd Avenue and Broadway due to the possibility of causing a crash.

UPDATE: New crash details released in death of contract worker on IUN campus

Merrillville police were not chasing Phillips when he drove onto campus, Nuses said.

Phillips crashed about 6 a.m. at the intersection of East 34th Avenue and Broadway, killing Moore, university police said.

A police report from the Lake County Sheriff's Department, which assisted with the investigation, shows the crash involved two vehicles.

IUPD-Northwest Chief Monte Davis thanked Merrillville and Gary police departments and the Lake County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in the investigation.

"Nothing could ever ease the pain this tragic incident has caused," Davis said in a written statement. "My heart and prayers go out to the Moore family and Pangere colleagues. I am confident that our judicial system will provide the justice and closure that the great Moore family deserves."

An initial court appearance had not been scheduled for Phillips as of Thursday afternoon.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable owl found tucked inside Rockefeller Christmas tree

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts