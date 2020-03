Merrillville man charged in shooting that sent 1 to hospital

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville man has been charged in the shooting that sent one person to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

On Thursday Merrillville police secured charges with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office against Roosevelt Liddell, according to the Merrillville Police Department.

Liddell was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, police said.

On Tuesday evening, a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital following a shooting at the GoLo Gas Station at 5689 Harrison St. in Merrillville. Police had an additional crime scene set up in front of a residence near the intersection of 60th Place and Hayes Place.

Liddell is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail, police said.

