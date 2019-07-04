HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney’s office is charging a Merrillville man with selling heroin near a Merrillville elementary school.
Gregory Lemon is being held in federal detention pending trial on felony charges of possession and distribution of an illicit drug within 1,000 feet of a school.
A state police officer assigned to work with the FBI's Gary Response Investigative Team alleges he began hearing in March from a confidential informant that Lemon was dealing heroin in Merrillville.
The government alleges federal agents arranged for a confidential informant to meet Lemon four times between April 8 and June 27 in a parking lot outside a strip mall near 61st Avenue and Broadway to purchase the illicit drug.
The government said that location is within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.
Fieler Elementary School, in the 400 block of West 61st Avenue, is a four-minute walk away from the crime's location. Andrean High School, in the 5900 block of Broadway, is about a 12-minute walk away.
The government alleges Lemon sold the informant a total of 7.8 grams of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl for $900 during four controlled buys.
The agents also found more than 72 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mix in Lemon’s car during a traffic stop June 8 in the parking lot of the Hickory Ridge Apartments in Merrillville.
Authorities arrested Lemon Tuesday in Merrillville.
He appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar, who ordered Lemon held without bond until a detention hearing Monday. Kolar appointed an attorney to represent Lemon at the public's expense.
Lemon faces a lengthy prison term if convicted of both felony counts.