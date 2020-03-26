Merrillville man charged with shooting victim multiple times in gas station, injuring woman

MERRILLVILLE — A Merrillville man has been charged in the shooting that sent a man to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night.
A woman who was at the scene also suffered a minor bullet graze wound, court records said.
On Thursday Merrillville police secured charges with the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office against Roosevelt Liddell, according to the Merrillville Police Department.
Liddell was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, police said.
On Tuesday evening, a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to a hospital following a shooting at the GoLo Gas Station at 5689 Harrison St. in Merrillville. Police had an additional crime scene set up in front of a residence near the intersection of 60th Place and Hayes Place.
According to Superior Court of Lake County records, a gas station employee told police that at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday Liddell and a man crossed paths at the gas station doors. The two men appeared to know each other and "squared up" with each other once they came in contact. Then the man allegedly punched Liddell in the face, causing him to fall, court records said.
The employee began to leave the counter to break up the fight but stopped and ducked for cover when he heard six gunshots rings out. The employee saw Liddell leave the store and the man involved in the fight came back in the gas station and appeared to be wounded. The man stayed in the store for a short time but then left in a vehicle.
A woman in the store during the shooting told the employee she felt like she was bleeding and the employee advised her to wait for police but she left in a vehicle.
The employee further told police Liddell is known to come into the store with a firearm visible in his front pocket and that he has spoken to Liddell about it because it scared older customers, court reports said. In addition, he noted Liddell appeared to be jumpy when he entered the store and kept looking at the business' doors.
While officers were responding to the scene at the gas station, the victim called police and said he was in the 1700 block of West 60th Place in Merrillville. Officers found the wounded man leaning against a car in a driveway.
Police reported he suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, leg and testicles, court records said. The officer applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg while an ambulance headed to the scene.
Police met the woman at a local hospital and found that she had a bullet graze wound to her buttock. She told police that she ran to the back of the store when the fight broke out and heard gunshots fire.
Investigators viewed surveillance video from the store, which showed Liddell allegedly shooting at the man following the physical altercation, police said. The footage showed at one point, the victim crawling away while Liddell continued to shoot him, court records said.
The victim had to undergo surgery for gunshot wounds in his arm, groin area, thigh, ankle and leg.
Liddell is currently in custody at the Lake County Jail, police said.
