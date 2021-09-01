Merrillville principal sharing love of reading for third year of Facebook read alouds

MERRILLVILLE — An elementary school principal in Merrillville is continuing to bring her love of books and reading to families with a little help from social media.

Jennifer Griffin, principal at Miller Elementary School, is bringing back weekly "read alouds" on Facebook Live for the third school year on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp. The reading sessions will be livestreamed on the Miller Elementary School PTO Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MillerSchool.PTO.

“My hope is to instill the love of books and reading to our students and families,” Griffin said. “I want to engage my listeners, as I make the stories come alive through my read alouds.”

Families are encouraged to tune in at 6 p.m. every Tuesday to see what book Griffin will read next.