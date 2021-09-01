Merrillville principal sharing love of reading for third year of Facebook read alouds

MERRILLVILLE — An elementary school principal in Merrillville is continuing to bring her love of books and reading to families with a little help from social media.
Jennifer Griffin, principal at Miller Elementary School, is bringing back weekly "read alouds" on Facebook Live for the third school year on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Merrillville Community School Corp. The reading sessions will be livestreamed on the Miller Elementary School PTO Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MillerSchool.PTO.
“My hope is to instill the love of books and reading to our students and families,” Griffin said. “I want to engage my listeners, as I make the stories come alive through my read alouds.”
Families are encouraged to tune in at 6 p.m. every Tuesday to see what book Griffin will read next.
Over the past two years of read alouds, Griffin would often take her books on the road to feature local businesses that may interest families with young children. She even offers prizes to any Merrillville student who joins her online.
“As I start my third year providing these weekly readings, it is important to me that I put books in the hands of students with book giveaways to build their own home libraries,” she said. “My goal is to have students/families across the corporation to tune in.”