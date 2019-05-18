MERRILLVILLE – The town is closer to acquiring more property near the 73rd Avenue and Madison Street intersection.
Lake County officials have issued tax sale certificates to Merrillville for the parcels that make up the former Carriage House location there.
Receiving the certificates is an initial step in obtaining the deeds for the property.
Town Council President Richard Hardaway said Merrillville plans to raze the structures on the Carriage House land after the deeds are secured by the town.
Merrillville officials have discussed the possibility of earmarking Community Development Block Grant funding to tear down the buildings.
A schedule hasn't been set for demolition, but the process Merrillville is following is similar to what took place with the former Old Mill site, which is across from the Carriage House property.
Merrillville began by receiving tax sale certificates for the Old Mill in April last year. The deeds were later obtained, and the town had the building demolished at the end of October.
Like the Old Mill structure before it was torn down, the Carriage House property has become an eyesore after sitting empty for years. The status of the site has regularly been brought up when town officials discuss vacant and blighted buildings in town.
Merrillville placed a stronger focus on the Carriage House after obtaining the Old Mill property and demolishing the building there.
The site of the former Old Mill isn't suitable for major development because it's located in a flood plain, and the town has designated that area as greenspace.
Hardaway said the Carriage House property can handle new construction. After demolition occurs there, it's possible the town could sell the land for new development, he said.
It was about two years ago when the council last heard a proposal for a new business at the Carriage House site.
Plans were established to build a gas station there, but the council denied that project because members felt it wasn’t a good fit for that area.