Merrillville rally calls for living wages, hazard pay for home health care workers

MERRILLVILLE — While health care workers have been hailed as heroes in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, local union members are questioning whether they are being treated as such by employers.
On Wednesday home health care workers and state representatives gathered for a rally in Merrillville to call for higher wages and pandemic pay — joining a nationwide initiative to advocate for the workers.
Currently, the Merrillville Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Indiana office is in negotiations with Help at Home, a home care agency in Merrillville. Home care workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana are calling for a new contract that includes higher wages and pandemic pay.
Help at Home did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.
Greg Kelley, president of SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana, said the negotiations are going “very slowly.”
“We have been calling them essential and calling them heroes, but are they being paid like they are?” Kelley said.
Samille Robinson, an executive board member for SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana, has been employed as a home caregiver for Help at Home for nine years and she has a total of 15 years of experience in the field.
She cares for eight people a day, starting work at 7 a.m. and sometimes not getting back home until past midnight. In her work, she helps seniors and those with disabilities bathe, eat, pay bills, get items they need and more.
“As for wages, when you look at it, you can work for Amazon for $20 an hour delivering packages and they aren’t being entrusted with someone else’s life” Robinson said. “I was at $9 an hour to start and now I am only at $10.40, and I have been there for nine years. It is not enough to support three children and putting two through college.”
In addition, Robinson juggles three jobs between being a home care provider at two businesses and working at a day care.
“I have to work multiple jobs and sometimes I have to pick and choose which bills to pay,” Robinson said. “I don’t get to be there to put my kids to sleep and a lot of people don’t know this, but I have to make their dinner at 5 a.m. and make sure they are set for the day. Since the pandemic, I have not had a day off.”
Kelley said situations like Robinson’s are far too common. As the pandemic continues, union members called on the need for expedient negotiations in the wake of a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, including providing more personal protective equipment.
At the rally, SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana home care members employed by Help at Home; SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana Vice-President Beth Menz; State Rep. Lisa Beck; and State Rep. Pat Boy spoke about the challenges home care staff face.
Beck and Boy both voiced their support for home health care workers, urging Help at Home to settle a new contract to the benefit of the workers.
“It goes back 100 years, where home care workers were not considered to be professionals because it was largely considered to be ‘women’s work,’” Kelley said. “They have since been excluded from protections of the law and have been underpaid and undervalued.”
Kelley said in the last 30 years, home care workers have come together in unions to enact changes, but there’s a long way to go. With an aging population, the need for home care workers will continue to be one of the fastest growing industries, Menz said.
“Help at Home could be a large solution to the problem, and we urge them to put a living wage on the table and provide hazard pay regardless of the patients’ coronavirus status,” Menz said.
Until then, Kelley said they will continue to amplify the voices of the workers.
“I want to get politicians and others to walk in my shoes and see how hard it is,” Robinson said. “To see my schedule. I want them to realize it’s a lot. And my schedule is always open for them to walk with me for a day.”
