Merrillville rally calls for living wages, hazard pay for home health care workers

“As for wages, when you look at it, you can work for Amazon for $20 an hour delivering packages and they aren’t being entrusted with someone else’s life” Robinson said. “I was at $9 an hour to start and now I am only at $10.40, and I have been there for nine years. It is not enough to support three children and putting two through college.”

In addition, Robinson juggles three jobs between being a home care provider at two businesses and working at a day care.

“I have to work multiple jobs and sometimes I have to pick and choose which bills to pay,” Robinson said. “I don’t get to be there to put my kids to sleep and a lot of people don’t know this, but I have to make their dinner at 5 a.m. and make sure they are set for the day. Since the pandemic, I have not had a day off.”

Kelley said situations like Robinson’s are far too common. As the pandemic continues, union members called on the need for expedient negotiations in the wake of a possible second wave of coronavirus cases, including providing more personal protective equipment.

At the rally, SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana home care members employed by Help at Home; SEIU Healthcare Illinois Indiana Vice-President Beth Menz; State Rep. Lisa Beck; and State Rep. Pat Boy spoke about the challenges home care staff face.