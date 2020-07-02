Merrillville reviewing demolition bids for neglected property

MERRILLVILLE — The town is reviewing bids to demolish the structures on the former Carriage House site.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said Merrillville received three bids to complete the demolition work at the property near 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said the lowest bid came in at $110,750 and the highest was at $187,570.
When Merrillville started seeking bids, the town owned two of the three parcels that make up the former Carriage House property. It acquired them last year. The town has since been collaborating with county officials to obtain the third lot.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the Lake County Commissioners informed him that they intend to donate the remaining parcel by tax deed, and Merrillville is expected to take control of that lot this month.
When seeking bids, the town asked contractors to provide a base bid for the two parcels Merrillville owned and an alternate bid for the third parcel because the municipality hadn’t yet acquired the third lot, and it wasn't certain when the town could obtain it.
The Redevelopment Commission has taken all bids under advisement, and Pettit hopes to soon make a decision to award a contract.
The town is planning to use Community Development Block Grant money to fund the demolition work, and there are deadlines Merrillville has to meet so that funding doesn't expire, Pettit said.
“Hopefully we can take down all those buildings and get the property ready for some type of real estate transaction,” Svetanoff said.
Town officials have expressed interest in selling the former Carriage House property for new development after the buildings there are leveled.
The municipality has long worked to address the 73rd Avenue and Madison Street corner.
The Carriage House site has been vacant and neglected for many years, and the site has turned into an eyesore.
The town in 2018 demolished the former Old Mill restaurant after that building became unsafe because of years of neglect.
Merrillville will use the Old Mill site as greenspace because the property isn’t suitable for new development.
