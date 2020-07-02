Merrillville reviewing demolition bids for neglected property

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The town is reviewing bids to demolish the structures on the former Carriage House site.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said Merrillville received three bids to complete the demolition work at the property near 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.

Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said the lowest bid came in at $110,750 and the highest was at $187,570.

When Merrillville started seeking bids, the town owned two of the three parcels that make up the former Carriage House property. It acquired them last year. The town has since been collaborating with county officials to obtain the third lot.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the Lake County Commissioners informed him that they intend to donate the remaining parcel by tax deed, and Merrillville is expected to take control of that lot this month.

When seeking bids, the town asked contractors to provide a base bid for the two parcels Merrillville owned and an alternate bid for the third parcel because the municipality hadn’t yet acquired the third lot, and it wasn't certain when the town could obtain it.