Merrillville School Corp. accepting Head Start enrollments
urgent

  • Updated

MERRILLVILLE —Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-22 school year.

It's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21, at the Merrillville Senior Center, which is located at Door P of the Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

Parents should bring the following documents to this event:

 * Photo identification with current address

 * Child’s official birth certificate

 * Insurance card

 * Child’s shot records

 * Income records for the last 12 months

 * Child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP)

 * Proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).

Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.

