Merrillville School Corp. accepting Head Start enrollments

MERRILLVILLE —Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-22 school year.
It's from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 21, at the Merrillville Senior Center, which is located at Door P of the Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.
Parents should bring the following documents to this event:
* Photo identification with current address
* Child’s official birth certificate
* Insurance card
* Child’s shot records
* Income records for the last 12 months
* Child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP)
* Proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).
Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.