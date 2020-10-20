Merrillville school officials set plans for return to in-person learning in 2nd trimester

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville Community School Corp. is setting plans for students' in-person return to school in the district's second trimester.
Merrillville schools began its 2020-21 school year on Aug. 20 with virtual learning for all students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
As community attitudes change, district leaders say they are now preparing to bring students back to in-person next month while watching for change in rates of community spread.
"The opinions have changed, so we're going with what our people are asking us to do and we're trying to do that in safest way we can," Merrillville School Board President Thomas Bainbridge said. "It's all about safety. We're just trying to do what people want with the mindset of the safety of our kids."
District leaders sent a survey to families last month requesting their preference for in-person or continued remote learning. A total 51.2% of students indicating a preference to return in person, while 47.8% have elected to continue with virtual learning.
When the district initially surveyed parents before the start of school in August, the balance tipped largely in favor of remote learning with 62% preferring virtual learning and 38% requesting in-person learning.
The district will honor parents preferences in its recent survey with about half of its students set to return for five days a week of in-person instruction and the other half to continue with virtual learning at the start of the new trimester on Nov. 16.
Students have been allowed to return to buildings this trimester periodically and by invitation for extra help with virtual learning courses.
Administrators will continue to follow community spread as the Midwest continues to report increases in positive cases and hospitalization rates. If rates continue at an upward trend, the corporation could delay its in-person return by two weeks or after Thanksgiving break, Superintendent Nick Brown said.
Schools will be equipped with hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and social distancing guidelines in advance of students' return. Face coverings will be required.
For in-person students at the elementary, middle and intermediate levels, movement will be reduced where possible so that teachers will move into students' classrooms for classes like art, for example, rather than having students go into a new classroom.
Virtual learning students at those grade levels will likely receive their own teachers rather than assigning educators to teach students in both virtual and in-person classes at the same time.
Families, once again, will be given the opportunity to make a choice between in-person or virtual learning when the district approaches its third trimester.
The decision places Merrillville schools among a growing list of Northwest Indiana districts transitioning students back to in-person learning after beginning virtually.
"We’ve learned a lot from there neighbors since they’ve opened, how they've controlled it and how they've worked through it," Brown said.
Parents in attendance for Merrillville's school board meeting Tuesday night, where administrators were given approval to move forward with in-person planning, brought questions about what changes students could expect under both instructional styles and at what point the district would consider further changes to learning plans if coronavirus rates continue to increase.
Brown said administrators will keep watch of data specific to Merrillville's zip code and the Indiana State Department of Health's county metrics maps, which makes recommendations for school operations based on community spread.
Lake County is currently given a yellow designation under the county metrics map, which advises schools may continue instruction in person. At the next highest level, orange, Merrillville schools might consider modifications to its plan in consultation with county health officials, Brown said.
"We may have to postpone if the numbers continue to rise for the safety of our students and staff," Brown said. "We have a very good plan. I think we always have to keep that in our back pocket, but it's not in concrete that we have to come in no matter what."
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.