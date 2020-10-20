Merrillville school officials set plans for return to in-person learning in 2nd trimester

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville Community School Corp. is setting plans for students' in-person return to school in the district's second trimester.

Merrillville schools began its 2020-21 school year on Aug. 20 with virtual learning for all students amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As community attitudes change, district leaders say they are now preparing to bring students back to in-person next month while watching for change in rates of community spread.

"The opinions have changed, so we're going with what our people are asking us to do and we're trying to do that in safest way we can," Merrillville School Board President Thomas Bainbridge said. "It's all about safety. We're just trying to do what people want with the mindset of the safety of our kids."

District leaders sent a survey to families last month requesting their preference for in-person or continued remote learning. A total 51.2% of students indicating a preference to return in person, while 47.8% have elected to continue with virtual learning.

When the district initially surveyed parents before the start of school in August, the balance tipped largely in favor of remote learning with 62% preferring virtual learning and 38% requesting in-person learning.