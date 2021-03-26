Merrillville schools accepts enrollment for Head Start Preschool

MERRILLVILLE — Families living in Ross Township are invited to attend open enrollment for the Merrillville Community School Corp.’s Head Start Preschool for the 2021-22 school year.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21 at the Merrillville Senior Center, which is located at Door P of the Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.
Parents should bring the following documents to this event:
* photo identification with current address,
* child’s official birth certificate,
* insurance card,
* child’s shot records,
* income records for the last 12 months,
* child's Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP)/Individualized Education Program (IEP),
* proof of Merrillville schools’ residency (utility bill or lease/mortgage).
Children must be ages 3 or 4 on or before Aug. 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.mvsc.k12.in.us or call 219-756-5940.
