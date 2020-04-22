Merrillville schools names new elementary principal

MERRILLVILLE — A new principal is coming to Merrillville's Iddings Elementary School.
On Tuesday night, the Merrillville Community School Corp. board approved the appointment of Michelle Coughlin to become the elementary's new leader beginning July 1.
Coughlin, an assistant principal in the district's Salk Elementary School, is a Merrillville native and has worked in the district since 1999, according to a Merrillville Community School Corp. news release.
"Michelle brings a wealth of experience as an instruction coach and assistant principal at Merrillville Community Schools," Superintendent Nick Brown said in the release. "I am excited for her and Iddings, as her experiences and skills will complement the good work already being done at the school."
Coughlin has been an assistant principal for three years, Brown said, during which time she has created students' schedules, overseen teacher evaluations, run school safety committees and coordinated ILEARN and IREAD testing for third and fourth grade students.
In the last 20 years, Coughlin has also served as a literacy coach and dean of students at Merrillville Intermediate School.
Coughlin earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from Indiana University, and has an administration certification from Purdue University, according to the news release.
"I am excited to join the dedicated staff working hard for students each and every day," Coughlin said in the release. "I look forward to taking the success that is in place at Iddings and continuing to work for the best interest of each and every students, the families and the community."
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!