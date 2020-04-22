Merrillville schools names new elementary principal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — A new principal is coming to Merrillville's Iddings Elementary School.

On Tuesday night, the Merrillville Community School Corp. board approved the appointment of Michelle Coughlin to become the elementary's new leader beginning July 1.

Coughlin, an assistant principal in the district's Salk Elementary School, is a Merrillville native and has worked in the district since 1999, according to a Merrillville Community School Corp. news release.

"Michelle brings a wealth of experience as an instruction coach and assistant principal at Merrillville Community Schools," Superintendent Nick Brown said in the release. "I am excited for her and Iddings, as her experiences and skills will complement the good work already being done at the school."

Coughlin has been an assistant principal for three years, Brown said, during which time she has created students' schedules, overseen teacher evaluations, run school safety committees and coordinated ILEARN and IREAD testing for third and fourth grade students.

In the last 20 years, Coughlin has also served as a literacy coach and dean of students at Merrillville Intermediate School.