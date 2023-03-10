MERRILLVILLE — Research shows that students are eating their healthiest meals at school.

According to a study by Tufts University researchers, 80% of children’s meals eaten at restaurants are of poor nutritional quality and 45% of children’s meals purchased from a grocery are of poor quality. But in the school cafeteria, that number is 24%.

That's why the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated March 6-10 as National School Breakfast Week: to encourage more schools to offer free or reduced-cost school breakfasts in addition to lunches.

To celebrate, Merrillville Community School Corp. has offered all its students free school breakfasts since Monday. Additionally, Vista Suarez Fletcher, the Midwest regional administrator of the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, joined students at Merrillville High and Homer Iddings Elementary for their breakfasts.

"School Breakfast Week is so important because nutrition is so important for students," Fletcher said. "We know that school breakfast really plays a critical role in that."

Fletcher explained that school meals are so healthy because they align closely with the USDA's recommended dietary guidelines.

"Children who eat school breakfast and school lunch have more fruits, more vegetables, more whole grains, more low-fat milk," she said. "So that makes our meals much healthier."

Fletcher said parents, chefs and others can learn from what's included in school meals. People should strive to eat more fruits and vegetables in their own meals and try to make them look appealing.

"For school breakfasts and school lunches, we've found, when they cut the fruits and vegetables up, like apples, it makes it so much easier for students to eat," she said. "So just little things like that really help."

Angelica Claiborne is the director of food services for the Merrillville district. She helped organize the week.

"We always hear that breakfast is the most important meal of the day," she said. "I don't know if the students really realize that, but it really does get your brain going and to come in and have healthy breakfast as soon as you start learning is most important. ... If your stomach is growling you can't really focus on what you're supposed to be focused on."

About 65% of the district's students receive free or reduced-cost lunches and breakfasts, but Claiborne said the district would like to serve breakfast to more students. This was its motivation for offering it free for the week.

"We still find that after the pandemic, a lot of our families are struggling," she said. "So we thought, what better way to celebrate National Breakfast Week than offering (breakfast) all of our students regardless of ability to pay for it."