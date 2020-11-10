Merrillville schools to remain virtual through early January

The district has also seen an uptick in staff affected by the coronavirus, either by testing positive or in being required to quarantine as a close contact to someone else found to have the virus.

Teachers in the Merrillville Community School Corp. lead instruction from their classrooms while students tune in virtually from home. The district has also invited a limited number of students to in-person instruction for hands-on career and technical education classes, advanced placement courses or in cases where students may need additional help.

While still operating in a virtual learning model, Brown told The Times that COVID-related absenteeism among Merrillville staff has risen from 5.2% in mid-October to 12.2% last week.

"The percentage of staff required to quarantine for COVID-19 related issues has increased to a level that impacts our ability to provide an in-person learning experience for our students if offered today," Brown wrote.

Blended learning for students invited for in-person instruction will continue. Brown said of the approximately 500 students who attend class in person — typically for not more than a couple of hours — only five have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.