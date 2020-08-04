You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Merrillville schools to start virtually; school calendar adjusted
alert urgent

Merrillville schools to start virtually; school calendar adjusted

{{featured_button_text}}
Merrillville Community School Corp. Stock

The Merrillville Community School Corporation has decided to begin the school year with virtual learning. 

 Image from Google Maps

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corporation has decided to begin the school year with virtual learning. 

The move was determined at a meeting Tuesday evening, during which the school board approved Superintendent Nick Brown's recommendation to start the first trimester virtually. 

After the first trimester, the school board will review local coronavirus data and trends to determine the next step, Brown said. 

The school calendar has also been amended at the meeting. Teachers will be preparing August 17 through August 19 and students will begin virtual learning on August 20. The first trimester of school is set to end on November 16. 

Brown said the school will send out letters to parents and post an announcement on the Merrillville Community School Corporation website Wednesday morning. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Wedeman reports from wrecked CNN bureau

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts