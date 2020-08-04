Merrillville schools to start virtually; school calendar adjusted

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Community School Corporation has decided to begin the school year with virtual learning.
The move was determined at a meeting Tuesday evening, during which the school board approved Superintendent Nick Brown's recommendation to start the first trimester virtually.
After the first trimester, the school board will review local coronavirus data and trends to determine the next step, Brown said.
The school calendar has also been amended at the meeting. Teachers will be preparing August 17 through August 19 and students will begin virtual learning on August 20. The first trimester of school is set to end on November 16.
Brown said the school will send out letters to parents and post an announcement on the Merrillville Community School Corporation website Wednesday morning.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com