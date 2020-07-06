Merrillville seeks donations for baby box project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — COVID-19 slowed down fundraising for a Safe Haven Baby Box project in Merrillville, but officials plan to increase efforts to generate more donations for the initiative.

The Merrillville Fire Department announced in February that it started pursuing a project to install a baby box at the fire station on 73rd Avenue near Broadway.

The coronavirus limited the department's ability to seek donations, but some organizations have been contributing.

Town Council President Rick Bella said the St. Andrew's Women's Club recently donated $1,000 to the project.

“We are hopeful that this donation helps to get this goal accomplished in a timely manner,” the club wrote in a letter to Merrillville. “We appreciate and are grateful for this worthy endeavor.”

Fire Chief Ed Yerga said Merrillville needs to raise another $12,000 for the baby box, and the department is planning to reach out to vendors and other entities to contribute to the project.

Yerga said a business already has committed to installing the box once it is purchased. Another company is donating funds to pay the alarm fees for the device.

“So that's cool,” Yerga said.