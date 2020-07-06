Merrillville seeks donations for baby box project

The boxes, which are typically installed in walls of fire stations or hospitals, contact emergency officials after it is opened.
When a baby is placed inside, the exterior door automatically locks. The box can then only be opened from the inside of the building.
The town is planning to install the baby box at the 73rd Avenue facility because it’s the only fire station in Merrillville that’s staffed 24 hours each day.
Officials said having the device available to potentially save a life is well worth the investment.
Those interested in donating to the project can make contributions at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway. Visit shbb.org for information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
