Merrillville seeks donations for baby box project
Merrillville seeks donations for baby box project

Baby box stock

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is shown. Merrillville is planning to install one soon.

 Mary Freda

MERRILLVILLE — COVID-19 slowed down fundraising for a Safe Haven Baby Box project in Merrillville, but officials plan to increase efforts to generate more donations for the initiative.

The Merrillville Fire Department announced in February that it started pursuing a project to install a baby box at the fire station on 73rd Avenue near Broadway.

The coronavirus limited the department's ability to seek donations, but some organizations have been contributing.

Town Council President Rick Bella said the St. Andrew's Women's Club recently donated $1,000 to the project.

“We are hopeful that this donation helps to get this goal accomplished in a timely manner,” the club wrote in a letter to Merrillville. “We appreciate and are grateful for this worthy endeavor.”

Fire Chief Ed Yerga said Merrillville needs to raise another $12,000 for the baby box, and the department is planning to reach out to vendors and other entities to contribute to the project.

Yerga said a business already has committed to installing the box once it is purchased. Another company is donating funds to pay the alarm fees for the device.

“So that's cool,” Yerga said.

Baby boxes provide a safe, secure and anonymous method for mothers to surrender a healthy newborn baby if they are unable to care for the child.

The boxes, which are typically installed in walls of fire stations or hospitals, contact emergency officials after it is opened.

When a baby is placed inside, the exterior door automatically locks. The box can then only be opened from the inside of the building.

The town is planning to install the baby box at the 73rd Avenue facility because it’s the only fire station in Merrillville that’s staffed 24 hours each day.

Officials said having the device available to potentially save a life is well worth the investment.

Those interested in donating to the project can make contributions at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway. Visit shbb.org for information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

