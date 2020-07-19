Merrillville set to require masks in public buildings beginning Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Taking a nod from local retailers, town officials are asking masks be worn in public establishments.

In a Sunday afternoon Facebook post, the Town of Merrillville said beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, face masks will be required while in public buildings "of any type" until further notice.

"We hope that we can all make an extra effort to wear masks so we can get a handle on the spread of this virus," the post reads.

The mandate comes after local retailers, including Jewel-Osco, Walmart, Strack & Van Til and Meijer, are set to require customers to wear masks while shopping beginning this week.

Town Council President Rick Bella said council members have discussed requiring masks for about a month. He noted recent COVID-19 statistics in Lake County have been unfavorable, as numbers continue to rise.

"We just thought it was time for us to do our part," Bella said. "It just is funny because just at the end of last week, we did see major retailers all doing announcements, even Strack & Van Til. ...