Merrillville starts Whitcomb Street study

MERRILLVILLE — A study of Whitcomb Street is underway to determine the type of enhancements necessary to improve the traffic flow and safety in the corridor south of U.S. 30.

Town officials said the road has long-needed modifications to address a sharp curve.

Development planned for the Liberty Estates community will add substantial traffic in coming years, and the town is preparing for a road project so the corridor can accommodate more traffic.

Robinson Engineering is handling the Whitcomb Street alignment study. Project engineer James Hus said improvements could include a roundabout, but the overall footprint hasn’t been determined.

Town officials also discussed the possibility of extending Whitcomb so it could connect to 91st Avenue.

“We need to get the study done, for sure, to see what we’re looking at,” Council President Rick Bella said.

Councilman Shawn Pettit is concerned about a Whitcomb extension adding traffic on 91st Avenue. He said that option would require the town to create a bridge or tunnel for the Erie Lackawanna Trail to cross the extended road.

“I think the bike path is the challenge because of the angle and the way it affects the road,” Pettit said.

Robinson will use a variety of information on its study, including traffic data, to determine the best options for the road. Officials will discuss details as information becomes available, but no meetings have been set.

The Whitcomb work is likely to have a significant price tag. “This could be anywhere from $3 million to $6 million for construction, easily,” Pettit said.

Financing hasn’t been identified for the road improvements, but Bella believes the town shouldn’t be the only entity contributing money.

He suggested a potential partnership with Lake County because many people use Whitcomb to travel to the county’s government center in Crown Point.

Bella also would like Randy Hall, the developer of Liberty Estates, to “pitch in” to the project.

“That makes sense to me,” he said. “We need to do something there no matter what.”

Hall has been involved in conversations about Whitcomb, and he has expressed a willingness to contribute to the project.