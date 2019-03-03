MERRILLVILLE — The search for a new town manager has begun.
Town Manager Bruce Spires is retiring at the end of August. Spires has served in the position for about six years.
Efforts to find a new town manager will start by posting the position internally for two weeks, Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. If that produces no applicants, the council will discuss its next method to attract candidates for the administrative role.
Pettit said he wants to have the next town manager hired by July 1 so that person will have sufficient time to train with Spires before he leaves.
Pettit said Spires will be missed in the municipality. Spires has been involved in numerous major road enhancement projects in town. He also has played a role in several other endeavors, including planning for the new community center.
“Those are going to be big shoes to fill,” Pettit said.
Spires said he joined Merrillville in 1981. His initial jobs involved driving a snow plow and shoveling cold patch to repair potholes in roads.
He came up through the ranks and eventually began running the Public Works Department.
Spires briefly left the town after more than a decade of service. He rejoined Merrillville in 2001 as the municipality's public works director.
He held that position until he was named town manager in 2013.