From left, Allyson and Nate Karlen, of Chatham, Illinois; Mike Moreno, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and Matt Zlodkovski, of Oak Lawn, Illinois sit together and drink beer and eat food Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Al Frapolli, of Chicago, sports a helmet and sips on beer through a straw Saturday in the beer tent at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3 Floyds workers distribute the Dark Lord brew Saturday in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors sample beer in the tent Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors grab food from vendors Saturday outside the 3 Floyds taproom on Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
From left, Allyson and Nate Karlen, of Chatham, Illinois; Mike Moreno, of Terre Haute, Indiana; and Matt Zlodkovski, of Oak Lawn, Illinois sit together and drink beer and eat food Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors make their way through line to pick up the Dark Lord brew Saturday at 3 Floyds in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Nick Daering, left, and Jared Frisby, both of Detroit, Michigan, check out their Dark Lord Day spoils Saturday at 3 Floyds in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors sample beer in the tent Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lisa Stojanovich, left, of Hobart, and her father, Pete, drink beer and chat together Saturday outside the beer tent at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3 Floyds worker Molly Fasano, right, helps distribute Dark Lord beers Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Rose Brokop, left, of Munster, and Melissa Baum, of Crown Point, take a picture together Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors traverse through the campus at 3 Floyds Saturday during Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Aurora Casill and Allin Philip, both of Chicago, are scanned in Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gus White, right, of Chicago, and Chris Shouldice, also of Chicago, chat together Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
From left, Eric and Linda Jacko, both of Warsaw, Indiana, and Greg Miller, of Wabash, Indiana sit together and drink beer and eat Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jason Gilbert, left, of Denver, Colorado, and Brian Butcieweicz, of Chicago, check out their Dark Lord Day spoils Saturday at 3 Floyds in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors sample beer in the tent Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors carry out their beer bottles Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Tom and Rose Brokop, of Munster, take a selfie together Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gus White, left, of Chicago, and Chris Shouldice, also of Chicago, chat together Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3 Floyds worker Andrew Heneghan helps distribute Dark Lord beers Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors traverse through the campus at 3 Floyds Saturday during Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3 Floyds worker Jason Kulak helps distribute Dark Lord beers Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Aurora Casill and Allin Philip, both of Chicago, check out their Dark Lord spoils Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Maria Darling, left, and Cliff Talbot, both of Syracuse, New York, sit together and drink beer and eat Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day in Munster.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Peter Montenaro IV, right, of Chicago, picks up his Dark Lord beers Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
Kale Wilk, The Times
3 Floyds worker Molly Fasano, left, and Zak Gergely help distribute Dark Lord beers Saturday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors carry out their beer bottles Saturday at 3 Floyds' Dark Lord Day.
MUNSTER — Bands thrashed and craft beer lovers rejoiced at the hop-fueled, one-day mecca that is Dark Lord Day.
3 Floyds' annual craft beer-metal show mash-up drew the largest crowd yet on Saturday, Phil Funari, 3 Floyds' Northern Indiana Brewery representative, said.
“We released more tickets this year than ever before,” Funari said of the sold-out event.
Seven metal bands took the stage throughout the 12-hour fest, including High on Fire, Nuclear Assault, Sacred Reich, The Atlas Moth, Minsk, River Black and Canyon of the Skull. A smorgasbord of food trucks and vendors filled the space with smokey, savory smells and several beer tents featuring 3 Floyds' classics like Alpha King and Zombie Dust accommodated the winding lines of thirsty fans.
Even periods of pouring rain did little to dampen attendees as they weathered the storm. Some fans traveled across the state to get their exclusive Dark Lord brew to take home and revel in the festivities.
Matt Seguin came from Sarasota, Florida, dressed as Game of Thrones' former “king of the seven kingdoms” Robert Baratheon. When asked how many people have asked for photos, he responded, “one-hundred.”
“This is my second time here,” Seguin said, clutching a large drinking horn. “I love it because the people are really friendly. Everyone's here to have fun. It's always a good time.”
Some fans were first-timers, while others had been attending for more than a decade. Aaron Pigors celebrated his birthday with his 11th year at Dark Lord Day. Every year he nets bottles of Dark Lord to savor with others.
Ticket holders were each given a tote bag packed with four bottles of Dark Lord, a Russian-style imperial stout. Many variants of Dark Lord gave a twist to the renown brew, from the addition of vanilla beans and toasted coconut to being aged in tequila barrels.
“I love sharing my Dark Lord beers with family and friends on special occasions like house warmings, weddings — You name it,” Pigors said. “I always bring Dark Lord. People have come to expect it.”
Seguin wasn't the only one dressed to the occasion. Wearing massive horns sprouting from a spiked helmet, Kevin Meyer crafted a costume to look like the imposing Dark Lord mascot. Meyer has been attending since 2009, he said.
“The bigger it gets the better it gets, in my opinion,” Meyer said. “The bands always put on a great show.”
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Funari said Dark Lord Day brings legions of people together every year.
“People from all over the world come here, which is a testament to the power of beer,” Funari said. “It's the ultimate social lubricants and it's been that way for centuries. It's always brought people together. We can all rally around a beer and all of a sudden the world gets a lot smaller.”
The festival also brought together a variety of cuisine and drinks.
3 Floyds rolled out one-of-a-kind eats such as a Dark Lord Creamsicle, dipped in spiced chocolate, and 3 Floyds' smoky beef jerky. Dark Matter Coffee offered cups of cold roasts for attendees to get their second wind at a tent laden with psychedelic art.
Dark Matter Coffee has been a proud part of Dark Lord Day for five years, Kyle Hodges, Dark Matter Coffee's self-proclaimed “minister of propaganda,” said.
“We're the coffee equivalent— we take the same creative and quality approach as 3 Floyds,” Hodges said. “We've been fortunate enough to be a part of beer fests around the world all because of our initial participation in Dark Lord Day. We love it here. There's no other place to find this array of fanatics.”
The Brewers of Indiana Guild, a nonprofit group that represents independent brewers throughout the state, was there sharing in the spirit of craft brew fanfare.
“3 Floyds has done a great job in putting Indiana on the map when it comes to craft beer,” Leah Huelsebusch, member and owner of Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville, Indiana, said.
This year also marked the first year the distillery was open during Dark Lord Day, since it soft opened only a couple weeks before Saturday, Funari said.
“Dark Lord Day has grown to be incredible for both the brewery and the town, and really the whole surrounding area,” Funari said. “From bars, restaurants, hotels, even Uber drivers, there's a big trickle-down Dark Lord effect that's a great boon to the Region.”
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
Rain pelted a sea of umbrellas outside the Old Courthouse in downtown Crown Point, where hundreds of family and friends broke into periodic sobs during a candlelight vigil for Clayton Gaudry, the 17-year-old who suffered catastrophic injuries in a motorcycle accident last week.
VALPARAISO — Another delay has been granted in the trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of injuring his infant son nearly three years ago leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
CROWN POINT — Two women had a baby in the backseat Wednesday when police pulled them over on U.S. 41 for tinted windows and found large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine in the trunk, court records allege.
PORTAGE — A 53-year-old Portage man is struggling with pain at a Chicago hospital after having part of his left leg ripped off Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in the 5500 block of Clem Road, according to police.
CROWN POINT — More driving headaches are en route for Region drivers, including months of ramp closures at a key Interstate 65 interchange in south Lake County, state transportation officials confirmed this week.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.