{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Bands thrashed and craft beer lovers rejoiced at the hop-fueled, one-day mecca that is Dark Lord Day.

3 Floyds' annual craft beer-metal show mash-up drew the largest crowd yet on Saturday, Phil Funari, 3 Floyds' Northern Indiana Brewery representative, said.

“We released more tickets this year than ever before,” Funari said of the sold-out event.

Seven metal bands took the stage throughout the 12-hour fest, including High on Fire, Nuclear Assault, Sacred Reich, The Atlas Moth, Minsk, River Black and Canyon of the Skull. A smorgasbord of food trucks and vendors filled the space with smokey, savory smells and several beer tents featuring 3 Floyds' classics like Alpha King and Zombie Dust accommodated the winding lines of thirsty fans.

Even periods of pouring rain did little to dampen attendees as they weathered the storm. Some fans traveled across the state to get their exclusive Dark Lord brew to take home and revel in the festivities.

Matt Seguin came from Sarasota, Florida, dressed as Game of Thrones' former “king of the seven kingdoms” Robert Baratheon. When asked how many people have asked for photos, he responded, “one-hundred.”

“This is my second time here,” Seguin said, clutching a large drinking horn. “I love it because the people are really friendly. Everyone's here to have fun. It's always a good time.”

Some fans were first-timers, while others had been attending for more than a decade. Aaron Pigors celebrated his birthday with his 11th year at Dark Lord Day. Every year he nets bottles of Dark Lord to savor with others.

Ticket holders were each given a tote bag packed with four bottles of Dark Lord, a Russian-style imperial stout. Many variants of Dark Lord gave a twist to the renown brew, from the addition of vanilla beans and toasted coconut to being aged in tequila barrels.

“I love sharing my Dark Lord beers with family and friends on special occasions like house warmings, weddings — You name it,” Pigors said. “I always bring Dark Lord. People have come to expect it.”

Seguin wasn't the only one dressed to the occasion. Wearing massive horns sprouting from a spiked helmet, Kevin Meyer crafted a costume to look like the imposing Dark Lord mascot. Meyer has been attending since 2009, he said.

“The bigger it gets the better it gets, in my opinion,” Meyer said. “The bands always put on a great show.”

Funari said Dark Lord Day brings legions of people together every year.

“People from all over the world come here, which is a testament to the power of beer,” Funari said. “It's the ultimate social lubricants and it's been that way for centuries. It's always brought people together. We can all rally around a beer and all of a sudden the world gets a lot smaller.”

The festival also brought together a variety of cuisine and drinks.

3 Floyds rolled out one-of-a-kind eats such as a Dark Lord Creamsicle, dipped in spiced chocolate, and 3 Floyds' smoky beef jerky. Dark Matter Coffee offered cups of cold roasts for attendees to get their second wind at a tent laden with psychedelic art.

Dark Matter Coffee has been a proud part of Dark Lord Day for five years, Kyle Hodges, Dark Matter Coffee's self-proclaimed “minister of propaganda,” said.

“We're the coffee equivalent— we take the same creative and quality approach as 3 Floyds,” Hodges said. “We've been fortunate enough to be a part of beer fests around the world all because of our initial participation in Dark Lord Day. We love it here. There's no other place to find this array of fanatics.”

The Brewers of Indiana Guild, a nonprofit group that represents independent brewers throughout the state, was there sharing in the spirit of craft brew fanfare.

“3 Floyds has done a great job in putting Indiana on the map when it comes to craft beer,” Leah Huelsebusch, member and owner of Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville, Indiana, said.

This year also marked the first year the distillery was open during Dark Lord Day, since it soft opened only a couple weeks before Saturday, Funari said.

“Dark Lord Day has grown to be incredible for both the brewery and the town, and really the whole surrounding area,” Funari said. “From bars, restaurants, hotels, even Uber drivers, there's a big trickle-down Dark Lord effect that's a great boon to the Region.”

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

1 of 25
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.