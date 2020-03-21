Methodist ER doc tests positive for COVID-19

A Methodist Hospitals emergency room doctor tested positive for COVID-19, the Northwest Indiana hospital system has confirmed.

The physician last worked at the hospital system between March 14 and March 16 and has tested positive for the coronavirus, a hospital statement noted Friday night. However, the hospital has not clarified whether the doctor last worked that the Merrillville or Gary campus.

The doctor was wearing personal protective equipment while interacting with patients during the recent shifts, and the hospital believes the doctor contacted the virus outside of the hospital setting, according to a release from a hospital spokeswoman.

The physician is now in quarantine.

Hospital coworkers of the physician who were on duty during the recent shifts have been notified, have been wearing protective equipment and have been regularly screened for symptoms, according to the hospital.

The Indiana State Department of Health has notified and is advising people involved.