MHS assistant principal wins earns state recognition

MERRILLVILLE — MHS Assistant Principal Candace Lillie was awarded the Indiana Association of Student Councils Administrator of the Year for the High School Division, 2019-2020.
Administrator of the Year Award recognizes building administrators who have shown strong and continued support of student activities in their schools.
She was chosen by a group of students, advisers and other school faculty who determined she has created an environment where the students and staff feel encouraged and appreciated.
