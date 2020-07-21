MHS Band fundraiser may put you to sleep

MUNSTER — The high school marching band is hosting its 4th annual Mattress Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cloister in the Woods, 1101 Park Drive.
Popular brands such as Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic will be on display with a total of 30 models in the showroom. Pillows, sheets and mattress protectors will also be for sale. Short-term financing, delivery and removal of old bedding available.
The brand new mattresses come with full factory warranties and prices range from $199 for a twin bed to $549 for a king bed. All forms of payment accepted.
Firefighters, EMTs, police officers and teachers receive a 10 percent discount.
Customers over 60 years old can shop from 9 to 10 a.m.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be practiced.
The mattress sale is a major fundraiser for the Marching Mustangs. In the past, it has provided much-needed funds to produce the band’s award-winning shows for the fall competitive season. The MHS Band has placed 4th in its class at state finals for the last four years.
While the 2020 season has been canceled due to COVID-19, the band is raising funds to purchase a new trailer to haul its equipment to future competitions.
“This mattress sale has been such a surprise hit with the community and has raised over $20,000 for this program,” said MHS Band Backers President Stacie Trivunovic. “Even though the regular season has been canceled, the band will still be working on a smaller show while adhering to guidelines put in place by the state and the School Town of Munster. We want to do all that we can to make the smaller season worthwhile and exciting for this great group of kids."
In conjunction with the mattress sale, a blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Cloister in the Woods with the Versiti Mobile Coach. Versiti Blood Centers supply many of the local hospitals including Community Health System and Franciscan facilities. Schedule an appointment at https://ht.heartlandbc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5586657
The Band Backers are also selling two-ply, pleated fabric face masks with a filter pocket that have the Munster logo. There will be another online sale starting the first week of August at supportmunsterband.org.
