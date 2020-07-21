MHS Band fundraiser may put you to sleep

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — The high school marching band is hosting its 4th annual Mattress Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cloister in the Woods, 1101 Park Drive.

Popular brands such as Simmons Beautyrest and Therapedic will be on display with a total of 30 models in the showroom. Pillows, sheets and mattress protectors will also be for sale. Short-term financing, delivery and removal of old bedding available.

The brand new mattresses come with full factory warranties and prices range from $199 for a twin bed to $549 for a king bed. All forms of payment accepted.

Firefighters, EMTs, police officers and teachers receive a 10 percent discount.

Customers over 60 years old can shop from 9 to 10 a.m.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing will be practiced.

The mattress sale is a major fundraiser for the Marching Mustangs. In the past, it has provided much-needed funds to produce the band’s award-winning shows for the fall competitive season. The MHS Band has placed 4th in its class at state finals for the last four years.