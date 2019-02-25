MICHIGAN CITY — Police are encouraging local gun owners to trade their unwanted firearms for cash in a buyback drive this weekend.
Dubbed the “Silence the Violence” gun drive, the buyback is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in the lobby of the Michigan City Police Department. Residents can bring their unloaded guns to the department between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. both days, according to Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
Participants will receive a $100 VISA gift card for every handgun turned into police. Shotguns and rifles will fetch $50.
Police say they will accept BB guns, pellet guns, starter pistols and “varied gun pieces” that will be properly destroyed. Residents can also turn over unwanted ammunition for police to dispose of free of charge.
Residents who don’t have any firearms to turn in can still participate in the drive. Police will give away free gun locks “as a measure for safer and secure storage,” according to a news release.
Gun buyback drives date to the 1960s, but have become increasingly common in areas that are plagued by constant gun violence or have suffered high-profile mass shootings. Advocates say the drives can reduce gun crime by cutting down on the number of firearms that could end up in the hands of criminals after being lost or stolen.
But some studies have indicated that buybacks don’t do much to reduce gun crime. A Harvard study conducted in the 1990s concluded that buyback drives usually fail to get handguns — the most common type of gun used in homicides — off the streets.
A more recent study from SUNY Buffalo found buybacks conducted in Buffalo between 2007 and 2012 had a negligible impact on murder rates.