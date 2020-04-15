Michigan City Area Schools awarded more than $180,000 to support teacher leadership

Michigan City Area Schools will receive more than $180,000 in state funding to develop leadership opportunities for teachers.
The funding, approved Wednesday by the Indiana State Board of Education, comes as a part of the state's Career Ladder grant program.
The board approved a total of $182,017.50 in grant funding for Michigan City Area Schools — the highest of three grants on the board's Wednesday agenda.
Two other districts — Manchester Community Schools and Nettle Creek School Corporation in Hagerstown — were approved as well for a total $353,520 in awarded funds.
The three grants approved Wednesday come as a second round distribution of the state's Career Ladder grants.
The State Board of Education approved grants in 18 Indiana districts earlier this year, awarding $3,146,480 of $3.5 million earmarked by the Indiana General Assembly for the Career Ladder program. Remaining funds were used to support the grants approved by the state board this week.
The funding was secured as a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Teachers Association, Teach Plus and Stand for Children, according to a state board news release.
The IDOE created an application, rubric and timeline for requests for the Career Ladder funding. Applications were reviewed by a selection committee of four IDOE staff members, one state board member and one member of the Indiana State Board of Education's staff.
In the first round of funding, 19 total applications were reviewed for the grant program. One applicant was not awarded funds because of its status as a consulting firm rather than a local education agency, according to an Indiana Department of Education memo.
In the second round of grant applications, 15 local education agencies requested a total of more than $1.5 million in funding. The six-member review committee selected its recommendation approved Wednesday through a competitive process and using the IDOE-developed application and rubric, according to the second IDOE memo.
"This grant program is a creative way to compensate teachers for their leadership efforts in schools and I am pleased to see the remaining dollars allocated," state board member Pete Miller said in a news release. "Not all veteran teachers want to become administrations, and these career ladder programs offer a chance to increase teacher salaries without them leaving the classroom."
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Duneland School Corp.
Gary Community School Corp.
Griffith
Hanover Community School Corp.
Lake Station Community Schools
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Michigan City Area Schools
Portage Township Schools
River Forest Community School Corp.
School City of East Chicago
School City of Hammond
School City of Hobart
School City of Whiting
School Town of Highland
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Union Township School Corp.
Valparaiso Community Schools
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!