Michigan City Area Schools awarded more than $180,000 to support teacher leadership

Michigan City Area Schools will receive more than $180,000 in state funding to develop leadership opportunities for teachers.

The funding, approved Wednesday by the Indiana State Board of Education, comes as a part of the state's Career Ladder grant program.

The board approved a total of $182,017.50 in grant funding for Michigan City Area Schools — the highest of three grants on the board's Wednesday agenda.

Two other districts — Manchester Community Schools and Nettle Creek School Corporation in Hagerstown — were approved as well for a total $353,520 in awarded funds.

The three grants approved Wednesday come as a second round distribution of the state's Career Ladder grants.

The State Board of Education approved grants in 18 Indiana districts earlier this year, awarding $3,146,480 of $3.5 million earmarked by the Indiana General Assembly for the Career Ladder program. Remaining funds were used to support the grants approved by the state board this week.

The funding was secured as a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Teachers Association, Teach Plus and Stand for Children, according to a state board news release.