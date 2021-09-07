Michigan City buildings restricted

MICHIGAN CITY — The city’s public buildings are now open by appointment only. Washington Park Zoo remains open, but with several restrictions.

Mayor Duane Parry issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon in hopes of reducing the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are effectively immediately and will continue until further notice.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting was shifted from a hybrid of in-person and online to online only. Except for the Water Department, Sanitation Department and Port Authority, all Michigan City boards and commissioners will meet exclusively online, Parry said. All public meetings will be conducted via Zoom and live-streamed on Facebook to allow public comments.

City business will continue to be transacted, with employees continuing to work and answer phones and email. However, meetings with members of the public will be by appointment only. The public is encouraged to call or email the specific department if a meeting with a staff member is required.

Chief of Staff Chris Yagelski said Washington Park Zoo is limited to 25% capacity. The tower is closed, as are the bird sanctuary and the reptile house.