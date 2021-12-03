Michigan City commits $2.2 million to Double Track aesthetics

The upgrades are meant to make the downtown more attractive to developers.

“It will be stamped to look like bricks, and it will be stained to look like bricks,” York said.

Near the train station, the concrete barrier will be replaced in favor of fencing.

“The expansion of the Double Track project is an economic development tool that supports the entire city, which is how this is justified,” York said. The city’s bus and transit routes will connect to the train station.

“We want it to be attractive and be a place that people want to be and want to invest,” York said.

The commission also agreed to York’s plan for help with reviewing requests for proposals for a mixed-use structure built by a private developer, incorporating a parking garage, as part of the train station. “We really need to kind of vet that through some various people,” York said.

A selection committee will make a recommendation to the Redevelopment Commission on which the developer should be invited to offer a presentation to the commission.