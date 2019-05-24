{{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City has been declared the most patriotic city in Indiana by a study that looked at the amount of active service members and veterans living in communities across the state.

Michigan City was found to have the largest share of residents who are active service members or veterans in the entire state, according to Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison website.

About 7% of Michigan residents are either active members or veterans, Insurify said. 

"Other cities in the state with a similar share of military citizens are Anderson and Richmond," Kacie Saxer-Taulbee, of Insurify, said. "On our winners list, the most comparable cities to Michigan City are Rapid City, South Dakota, and Nashua, New Hampshire, in terms of current and prior enlistment."

There are 1 million active duty military members, about 800,000 reserves and 18 million veterans across the nation, according to the Department of Defense.

Insurify poured through its database of car insurance applications, which asked applicants to indicate if they are or have served in the military. From those numbers, the company determined which areas have the most residents who are in the service or have served.

Curious which towns and cities took the title in other states? Check out the list below, according to Insurify:

Alabama: Ozark

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Yuma

Arkansas: Cabot

California: Twentynine Palms

Colorado: Peyton

Connecticut: Naugatuck

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Navarre

Georgia: Hinesville

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Belleville

Indiana: Michigan City

Iowa: West Des Moines

Kansas: Junction City

Kentucky: Hopkinsville

Louisiana: Harvey

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Odenton

Massachusetts: Lowell

Michigan: Mount Morris

Minnesota: Duluth

Mississippi: Long Beach

Missouri: Warrensburg

Montana: Helena

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: Fernley

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Willingboro

New Mexico: Alamogordo

New York: Rochester

North Carolina: Fayetteville

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Massillon

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Roseburg

Pennsylvania: New Castle

Rhode Island: West Warwick

South Carolina: Beaufort

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Killeen

Utah: Brigham City

Virginia: Norfolk

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: Port Orchard

West Virginia: Clarksburg

Wisconsin: Janesville

Wyoming: Cheyenne

