Michigan City was found to have the largest share of residents who are active service members or veterans in the entire state, according to Insurify.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City has been declared the most patriotic city in Indiana by a study that looked at the amount of active service members and veterans living in communities across the state.
Michigan City was found to have the largest share of residents who are active service members or veterans in the entire state, according to Insurify, an auto insurance quotes comparison website.
About 7% of Michigan residents are either active members or veterans, Insurify said.
"Other cities in the state with a similar share of military citizens are Anderson and Richmond," Kacie Saxer-Taulbee, of Insurify, said. "On our winners list, the most comparable cities to Michigan City are Rapid City, South Dakota, and Nashua, New Hampshire, in terms of current and prior enlistment."
There are 1 million active duty military members, about 800,000 reserves and 18 million veterans across the nation, according to the Department of Defense.
Insurify poured through its database of car insurance applications, which asked applicants to indicate if they are or have served in the military. From those numbers, the company determined which areas have the most residents who are in the service or have served.
Curious which towns and cities took the title in other states? Check out the list below, according to Insurify:
Alabama: Ozark
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Yuma
Arkansas: Cabot
California: Twentynine Palms
Colorado: Peyton
Connecticut: Naugatuck
Delaware: Dover
Florida: Navarre
Georgia: Hinesville
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Twin Falls
Illinois: Belleville
Indiana: Michigan City
Iowa: West Des Moines
Kansas: Junction City
Kentucky: Hopkinsville
Louisiana: Harvey
Maine: Portland
Maryland: Odenton
Massachusetts: Lowell
Michigan: Mount Morris
Minnesota: Duluth
