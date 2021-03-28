Michigan City man accused of child solicitation, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Police arrested a 42-year-old Michigan City man after receiving a tip he allegedly solicited a child for sexual acts.
Jonathon Schuette faces a felony charge of child solicitation and is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $15,005 cash bond.
The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicating Schuette had used social media to contact the child to engage in sexual conduct.
The investigation revealed Schuette had allegedly been communicating with the child since 2018, police said.